Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee reappointed as TMC’s General Secy

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday formed a new officer bearers' committee, reappointing her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as the party's national general secretary and veteran leader Yashwant Sinha as its vice-president.

Senior TMC leaders Subrata Bakshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya, too, have also been given the post of the party’s national vice-presidents.

Among others, TMC minister Aroop Biswas has been made the treasurer, and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim in-charge of coordination.

Banerjee had last week dissolved the erstwhile national office bearers' committee and the portfolios that came with it, amid a growing internal strife between the old guard and the young leaders. She then formed a 20-member working committee, packed with party veterans.


