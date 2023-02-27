Manish Sisodia arrest: 'Dirty politics', says CM Kejriwal; all about the liquor policy case

Key Highlights:

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22

Sisodia gave evasive replies and did not co-operate with the investigation, the CBI claimed in the statement

After the arrest of Manish Sisodia, AAP's national General Secretary Sandeep Pathak said that they will protest across the country on Monday. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the arrest as 'dirty politics'

In a big jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday after being grilled by the probe agency for over eight hours. The AAP leader was arrested under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 477 A (intent to defraud) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Here's everything you need to know Manish Sisodia's arrest:

CBI statement:

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in an “ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy”, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

"The instant case was registered against Deputy Chief Minister and In-charge Excise Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and 14 others for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons. A chargesheet was filed on December 25, 2022 against then CEO of a Mumbai based private company and six others. Further investigation is being carried out," the statement read.

Sisodia gave evasive replies and did not co-operate with the investigation, the CBI claimed in the statement. "The Deputy Chief Minister gave evasive replies and did not cooperate with the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested. The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court, Delhi," it added.

'Dirty Politics', says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

"Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish. Everyone is watching. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

मनीष बेक़सूर हैं। उनकी गिरफ़्तारी गंदी राजनीति है। मनीष की गिरफ़्तारी से लोगों में बहुत रोष है। लोग सब देख रहे हैं। लोगों को सब समझ आ रहा है। लोग इसका जवाब देंगे।



इस से हमारे हौसले और बढ़ेंगे। हमारा संघर्ष और मज़बूत होगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2023

About Excise Policy 2021-22:

Brought in the middle of the deadly Delta wave of the Covid pandemic, the policy was formed on the basis of an expert committee report and was implemented by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi.

The initiative, however, was short lived, as a controversy erupted after it was alleged that the excise policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government was used to extend undue financial favours to the liquor licensees.

It was also alleged that the new excise policy was created by top names of the Aam Aadmi Party to continuously generate and channel illegal funds to themselves.

A report by the Chief Secretary of Delhi, dated July 8, 2022, showed prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

Delhi L-G Probe:

In July 2022, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a probe into the controversial Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. The LG recommended the CBI probe into the alleged rule violations and procedural flaws in the implementation of the excise policy.

Manish Sisodia's involvement:

According to the report by the Delhi Chief Secretary, “Minister In-charge of the Excise Department, Manish Sisodia, took and got executed, major decisions/actions”, which were “in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications.”

As per the report, Sisodia also allegedly extended undue financial favours to the liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused huge losses to the exchequer. This was done with the aim of benefitting private liquor barons in exchange for financial benefits to individuals at the highest echelons of the government, as per the report.

In August, the CBI registered an FIR in a special court in August against Manish Sisodia and 14 others under various sections of the IPC, including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means, or by the exercise of personal influence.

Sisodia was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation and his statement was recorded by the agency in October last year. In the second round of questioning on February 26, Sisodia was arrested.

AAP to hold nationwide protests today

After the arrest of Manish Sisodia, AAP's national General Secretary Sandeep Pathak said that they will protest across the country on Monday.

"The great Education Minister Shri Manish Sisodia, who has shaped the future of lakhs of children of the country, has been arrested in a fake case. Against this, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest across the country tomorrow," he tweeted.

देश के लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य संवारने वाले महान शिक्षा मंत्री श्री मनीष सिसोदिया को फ़र्ज़ी केस में गिरफ़्तार कर लिया गया है।



इसके विरोध में आम आदमी पार्टी कल पूरे देश में विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी। — Dr. Sandeep Pathak (@SandeepPathak04) February 26, 2023

