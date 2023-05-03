Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking interim bail over wife's health

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail in the alleged liquor policy scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sisodia has sought the interim bail citing medical grounds for his wife's health, news agency ANI reported.

On Saturday, a Delhi Court extended till May 8 the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam, a day after it denied him bail saying the evidence against him prima facie spoke "volumes" about his involvement in the alleged offence.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case of alleged money laundering, sought extension of his judicial remand which the court granted.

An agitated Sisodia said, "Modi ji may try as much as he wants, but he won't be able to stop the work of Kejriwal ji in Delhi. Modi ji may conspire as much as he wants," according to a PTI report.

On Friday, the same Court had dismissed Sisodia's bail application, saying "The case of economic offences has serious repercussions upon the general public and society at large as the evidence collected during investigation speaks volumes of his involvement in the commission of the said offence."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, on March 9. He was arrested by the CBI earlier for alleged corruption in framing and implementing the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

He is currently in judicial custody in both cases.

