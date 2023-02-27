Manish Sisodia to be presented in court at around 3 pm today; 10 points to know

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be presented in court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a day after he was arrested in the liquor policy case. He has already left the CBI headquarters and will be produced before the court. Here, he is likely to move his bail plea in the case today on his wife’s medical grounds. The CBI will press for the minister’s custodial interrogation and that he had been uncooperative with the investigation in the case. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers are protesting against Sisodia’s arrest across Bhopal, Chandigarh, Delhi, and other cities.

Top developments in the case so far:

1. The first draft of the excise policy did not comprise multiple provisions that were later included in the final draft, legal sources of the CBI told India Today.

2. The Excise Policy 2021-22 was formed on the suggestions of an expert committee report and was implemented by the Kejriwal government in Delhi.

3. This was short-lived as it was later alleged that the excise policy was used to extend undue financial favours to liquor licensees.

4. The CBI seized Sisodia’s digital devices to verify how changes were made in the draft policy and whether it was done to benefit select businessmen.

5. The agency is also looking into the aspect of whether these suggestions came from someone outside the excise department.

6. Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav came out in Sisodia’s support and said the centre is misusing the ED and the CBI.

7. AAP leader Malvinder Kang said people should not raise derogatory slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi but you need to understand people are upset and angry.

8. CPI (M) condemned Sisodia’s arrest and accused the Centre of using agencies to target the opposition in an attempt to divert attention from the Adani issue.

9. The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that around 80 per cent of its leaders were arrested by Delhi Police since Sunday and questioned if anyone could be detained for more than 24 hours.

10. AAP Mumbai Chief and National Executive Member Preeti Sharma Menon has been detained for protesting Sisodia’s arrest.

