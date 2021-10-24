Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation on 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address that nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Usually broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, it is being broadcast on the second-last Sunday this time.

Ahead of the programme, PM Modi tweeted, "This month, the Mann Ki Baat programme will take place on the 24th. I invite you all to share your ideas for this month's episode."

This month's #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 24th.



PM Shri @narendramodi invites you all to share your ideas for this month's episode.



Write on the NaMo App, @mygovindia forum or dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message.

The programme will be aired at 11 am on the entire network of the All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, and on the AIR News as well as its mobile applications.

'Mann Ki Baat' will also be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

During his last month's address on the programme, PM Modi had highlighted the importance of rainwater harvesting in Indian culture.

The prime minister compared the festivals of Chhatt and Jal-Jeelani Ekadashi with the National Water Mission's (NWM) campaign "Catch The Rain."