Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges citizens to support India's Olympics team with Victory Punch campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to cheer for Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 through the 'Victory Punch' campaign that has been launched on social media. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, PM Modi added that the programme is guided by views of youth of India. The prime minister stated that according to recent study my mygov.in, around 75% of those who send their messages and suggestions to Mann Ki Baat are below 35 years.

PM Modi's address to the nation comes a day after Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Prime Minister said that every Indian felt proud to see the country's contingent at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi 'Mann Ki Baat' address:

The Prime Minister urged people to pay tribute to Kargil heroes on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. "This year, Kargil Diwas will be celebrated amid Amrit Mahotsav. I urge people to read about the Kargil war and remember our warriors," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that is happy to see that most of the audience of his radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' is below 35 years of age and that the program is guided by views of the youth of India.

PM Modi explained that due to advancing technology the construction time in India has been greatly reduced

The Prime Minister lauded the agricultural innovations of farmers in the North-Eastern states of India

He urged every citizen to a "Bharat Jodo Andolan" in the same manner as Mahatma Gandhi had led the "Bharat Chhoro Andolan" to mark the 75th year of Independence

He mentioned that the Amrut Mahotsav is not just about the Government of India but about the sentiments of all 130 crore Indians

"We have to move forward with Nation First, Always First," the Prime Minister asserted

PM Modi thanked Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for inaugurating the renovated Silat Road Gurudwara in Singapore.

He highlighted the people-to-people connections between India and Georgia, Singapore

PM Modi shared inspiring life journeys from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha which showcased how technology is helping the housing sector

The Prime Minister stressed on conversing every drop of water and to make this practice a part of the Indian lifestyle

He congratulated everyone for the upcoming festival while reiterating that COVID-19 is still present in the country and urged people to not forget COVID-19 protocols.

Also Read: RIL aims to disrupt clean energy business with Rs 75,000 cr investment plan

Also Read: Smart energy startup 75F raises $5 mn from Siemens, taking the total Series A funding to $28 mn