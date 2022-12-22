Masks are back in Parliament: PM Modi, other MPs seen wearing masks in today's session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and other MPs wore masks during the Parliament proceedings on Thursday. This development comes amidst fresh concerns over rising Covid cases in China.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged all members to wear masks and spread awareness about practising Covid-appropriate behaviour.

According to an ANI report, former Union Health Minister Harshvardhan has said that masks are quite effective as far as Covid is concerned. "There's no harm in wearing masks as they also protect us from pollutants in the air," ANI quotes Harshvardhan.

The decision has been taken after four cases of BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron were reported in India. The same variant was reported in China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to hold a high-level meeting today to review the COVID situation.

The health minister is also to address Parliament wherein he will brief about the Covid situation in the country.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya yesterday urged citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks in crowded places and getting inoculated.

He said, “In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation.”

Mandaviya added, “This would facilitate the undertaking of appropriate public health measures. States/UTs have been requested to send samples of all COVID-19 positive case samples, and to proactively track the variants through the INSACOG network, thereby ensuring timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country.”

The Centre has asked states to increase vigilance to tackle the spread of the virus. Random sample testing for international passengers flying in from China and other affected countries is to be conducted at the airports.



