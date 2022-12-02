MCD Elections 2022: Delhi govt declares dry days from today to Dec 4; check details here 

The Delhi government has declared dry days from 5:30 pm on December 2 to 5:30 pm on December 4 on account of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Elections 2022 in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has also announced a dry day from 12 am to 11 pm on December 7, the day on which vote counting for MCD elections will take place.

The notification by Delhi Excise Commissioner Krishna Mohan Uppu cited Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 20210, and said, “It is hereby ordered that the following dates/days shall be observed as “Dry Days” on account of the General Election of 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi-2022 in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all L-1, L-2, L-3, L-4, L-5, L-6, L-6FE, L-8, L-9, L-10, L-11, L-14, L-15, L-15F, L-16, L-17, L-17F, L-18, L-18F, L-19, L-19F, L-20, L-20F, L-21, L-21F, L-22, L-23, L-23F, L-25, L-26, L-27, L-28, L-28F, L-29, L-29F, L-31, L-32, L-33, L-34, L-35, P-10, P-10A and P-13 licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in the National Capital Territory of Delhi”

Dry days refer to the days when the sale of alcohol in shops, bars, clubs, etc. is prohibited by a government order on a specific day. Meanwhile, Kejriwal will meet Delhi traders at 2:30 pm in the last leg of his campaign for MCD Elections.

The polls, which are a tripartite contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress, are scheduled on December 4. While the AAP has the government, the BJP has ruled the MCD for 15 years and is seeking a fourth term.

The MCD was trifurcated into north, south and east corporations in 2012, only to be unified in 2022. AAP's star campaigners are Sushil Gupta, Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand, Harjot Bains and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Also read: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul To Tie The Knot Soon?

Also read: Watch video: AAP MLA thrashed by party workers over MCD poll nominations, BJP city unit shares clip