MEA summons Singaporean envoy over PM Lee Hsien Loong’s remarks on Indian MPs 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned Singaporean envoy to India, Simon Wong, over Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s comments about Indian lawmakers during a debate over a committee report complaints against an ex-Workers’ Party lawmaker. The Ministry of External Affairs sources said that “remarks by the Singapore Prime Minister were uncalled for.” “We are taking up the matter with the Singaporean side,” the source told news agency PTI.



Singaporean PM invoked India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to argue how a democracy should function. He also added that almost half the MPs in Lok Sabha or the Lower House have criminal charges including those of rape and murder pending against them.



PM Loong said, “While Nehru’s India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated.” He went onto add that Singaporeans can trust their leaders, systems and institutions if those in government uphold integrity and enforce the same rules and standards equally for everyone.



He further stated, “Things start off with passionate intensity. The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too.”



