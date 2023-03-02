Meghalaya election results Live: Massive gain for Conrad Sangma's NPP, big setback for Congress

Meghalaya election results 2023: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) has taken a significant lead while its former ally BJP is ahead on 7 seats, 5 seats more than what it had got in the last election. Congress has suffered a major setback as it is leading on only 7 seats, 14 less than what it had got in the last election. So far, trends for 59 of 60 seats are out. Counting is currently underway.

NPP's Sniawbhalang Dhar wins from Nartiang

NPP's Sniawbhalang Dhar has won the Nartiang seat by 2,123 votes. He has defeated Congress candidate Emlang Laloo.

Big setback for Congress in Meghalaya

- Congress, which ruled the northeastern state for decades, appears to be losing ground in Meghalaya. It is leading on 5 seats, 16 less than what the party had got in the last election held in 2018. In the last polls, Congress contested 59 and won 21 seats with 28.5 per cent votes.

- In Meghalaya, preparations for the celebration are underway at CM Conrad Sangma's residence in Tura as his party has emerged as the largest with on 20-plus seats.

- Congress President Kharge on results in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said usually, northeast parties go with the central government trends but many leaders are committed to national politics. "They support Congress, secular parties, democracy, and the constitution. They feel that Congress, with the alliance, should come forward to form the government."

- Leader of Opposition and former CM Mukul Sangma is leading from the Songsak constituency.

- It's a neck-and-neck fight between Conrad Sangma and BJP's Bernard N Mark in South Tura. Here, Sangma is leading by a narrow margin. He has got 2672 votes with 43.67 per cent votes while his challenger Marak has secured 2628 votes with 42.95 per cent votes.

- As per the official trends, the National People's Party is leading on 11 seats, United Democratic Party is ahead on 4 seats, BJP and Congress leading on 3 seats each, and the All India Trinamool Congress is leading on 2 seats.

- Meghalaya's incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, along with his mother Soradini K Sangma, brother James Sangma and sister Agatha K Sangma, visited the grave of his father and former CM, PA Sangma in Tura.

The trends are in line with exit poll predictions, which have given the highest seats to Conrad Sangma's NPP. For NPP, polls predicted 18 to 26 seats. BJP and Congress were projected to win 6 to 12 seats.

India Today-Axis My India predicted 18-24 seats for NPP, 5-9 for Trinamool Congress, 4-8 for the BJP, 6-12 for Congress, and 8-12 for United Democratic Party (Meghalaya) led by Metbah Lyngdoh.