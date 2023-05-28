'Met the brave man…the hero': Delhi CM Kejriwal meets ailing Satyendar Jain in hospital

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited Lok Nayak Hospital (LNH) to meet the ailing former minister and senior leader Satyendar Jain. This comes a day after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness and was admitted to the ICU of a government hospital.



Hailing Jain as a hero, Kejriwal tweeted along with the pictures, “Met the brave man…..the hero.."

Met the brave man…..the hero.. pic.twitter.com/d5gzKoDud9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 28, 2023



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday gave jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain six weeks interim bail on medical grounds. The Aam Aadmi Party leader has been in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year.



The apex court allowed Jain, 58, to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice and asked him to produce medical records by July 10. It also directed Jain to not talk to the media during his interim bail period that ends on July 11.



The ED arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The arrest took place in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.



He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.



In 2022, the trial court took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (ED version of charge sheet) filed by the federal probe agency against Jain, his wife and eight others, including the four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.



On November 17 last year, the trial court dismissed the bail pleas of Jain and two others in the case.



It said Jain was prima facie involved in concealing the proceeds of crime. In addition to him, the trial judge denied bail to Vaibhav and Ankush Jain, claiming that they "knowingly" supported Satyendar Jain in concealing the profits of crime and were "prima facie guilty" of money laundering.

Also Read: WATCH: PM Modi places sacred Sengol inside new Parliament House