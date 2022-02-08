Modi attacks Congress, asks why is your party called Indian National Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an outright attack on Congress while replying to the Motion of Thanks debate in the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament.



"When Congress was in power, they didn't allow country's development. Now when in opposition, they are obstructing the development of the country. They are now objecting to 'Nation'. If the idea of 'Nation' is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress?" Modi said, addressing the upper house of the Parliament.



Modi's reply was alluding to Rahul Gandhi's 'Union of States' remark and suggested changing the name of the Indian National Congress to the 'Federation of Congress'.



He further said that Congress could not see anything beyond dynasty, which is their difficulty. Those who talk about democracy need to understand, "the biggest threat to India is dynastic politics."



He also criticised the Congress party for giving free rail tickets during the lockdown. PM argued that the move to help migrants contributed to the spread of infection in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.



Hitting out at Congress for saying that BJP is trying to change the history, PM Modi said, "Congress is caught in the trap of Urban Naxal. Urban Naxals captured their entire way of thinking."

"Some people need self-introspection. When an all-party meeting over Corona was held and Government was supposed to give detailed presentation, attempts were made to speak to some political parties to convince them to not attend it. They themselves did not come and boycotted the meeting," Modi said.

He further took a dig at the opposition and said that “A few leaders of some political parties have shown immaturity in the last 2 years which has disappointed the nation. We have seen how games have been played due to political selfishness. Campaigns were done against Indian vaccines".