Morbi Election Results 2022: BJP's Kantilal Amrutiya ahead in bridge collapse-hit constituency

Early counting trends on Thursday suggest BJP might secure the Morbi Assembly seat of Gujarat, which falls under the Kachchh Lok Sabha segment. The recent bridge collapse, which claimed 135 lives, has drawn attention to this Patidar-dominated constituency. Morbi, which went to polls during the first phase, recorded 62% turnout.

BJP leader and Morbi's sitting MLA Brijesh Merja had to face the axe the tragedy as the party changed its candidate for the polls. The party had given the ticket to former Morbi MLA Kantilal Amrutiya in place of incumbent legislator Merja. Amrutiya is leading in polls, show early trends.

Amrutiya was reportedly awarded for his act as he saved several lives during the deadly bridge collapse in Morbi. A video had emerged showing Amrutiya rescuing people who had fallen into the river.

Congress had fielded Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel, whereas AAP had given a ticket to Pankaj Ransariya.

Meanwhile, BJP is on the verge of a landslide win in Gujarat.