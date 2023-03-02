Multilateralism in crisis, need for unity of purpose: PM Modi at G20 foreign ministers’ meet

In his address to G20 foreign ministers on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said multilateralism is in crisis and stated that the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ signals the need for unity of purpose and unity of action.

In a video message, PM Modi said there is a need for "unity of purpose" as well as "unity of action" at a time when “multilateralism” is in a state of “crisis”.

“Post World War, global governance failed in both its mandates of preventing future wars and fostering international cooperation on issues of common interest," he said.

“We must all acknowledge that multilateralism is in crisis today...The experience of the last few years - financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars - clearly show that global governance has failed," he said.

PM Modi further said: "After years of progress, we are at risk today of moving back on the sustainable development goals. Many developing countries are struggling with unsustainable debts while trying to ensure food and energy security. They are also most affected by global warming caused by richer countries. This is why India's G20 presidency has tried to give a voice to the global south."

He urged world leaders to find "common ground" on divisive issues.

“We are meeting at a time of deep global divisions. We have a responsibility to those not in this room,” he stressed.

"We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can."

Around 40 delegations are participating in the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center.

Besides the G20 countries, foreign ministers of nine guest countries - Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates – are also taking part in the meeting and are expected to raise their concerns.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, as chair of the meet, opened the first session by paying tribute to the victims of the earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria. The gathering observed a minute’s silence.

Also see: G20 foreign ministers meet: China's foreign minister Qin Gang likely to meet S. Jaishankar in Delhi

Also see: Saree power at G20! Nirmala Sitharaman, Gita Gopinath meet in Bengaluru event

Also see: ‘Financial viability of countries threatened by unsustainable debt’: PM Modi to G20 FMs, central bank govs