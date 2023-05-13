'My best wishes to them': PM Narendra Modi congratulates Congress after Karnataka Assembly polls win

the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, took to Twitter to extend his congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. The elections held in the southern state of India were closely watched by the entire nation, as it was seen as a crucial battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress Party.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations."

The tweet came after the Congress Party emerged as the winning party in the state. According to the latest updates on the election results, the Congress Party is leading in 138 constituencies, while the BJP is ahead in 62 and the Janata Dal (Secular) in 20.

