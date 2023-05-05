NCP core committee passes resolution, requests Sharad Pawar to lead party

The Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) core committee met on Friday and passed a proposal requesting party chief Sharad Pawar to continue as its president. The party’s top leaders had met at its South Mumbai office to choose its next president.

This comes after veteran Sharad Pawar announced his decision to quit as leader of the party that he had founded and headed since 1999. The announcement stumped leaders and workers of the party alike.

Several NCP workers wearing caps with the message – ‘I am with saheb’ – demanded Pawar to reconsider his decision to quit as party chief.

Senior NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Parful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, began its meeting a little after 11 am. Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar had said that while he was stepping away from the role, he was not retiring from public life.

Sharad Pawar said on Thursday that he took the decision for the future of the party and to create new leadership. He spoke outside the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, where his supporters had camped as they demanded him to continue as party chief. Pawar said that the sentiments of the party workers would not be ignored.

The 82-year-old veteran politician said that he knew that the party workers would not have allowed him to step down.

Some of the workers said that Pawar should continue to lead at least till 2024, which is when the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are due. Some workers also said that if he did not take back the decision, they would go on a hunger strike.

