NCP's Sharad Pawar says won't contest 2024 polls, no question of becoming PM candidate  

NCP President Sharad Pawar on Monday said that he was not in the race for the prime ministerial candidate from the Opposition. He said his efforts were for bringing the Opposition together, and the same efforts were being made by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. "I am not contesting the next election so where is the question of becoming a prime minister candidate," he told reporters. "I am not in the race to become PM."

Pawar said the opposition wanted a leader who can work for the development of the nation. The opposition parties are likely to face one difficult task of projecting one leader as the prime ministerial candidate if they come together.

Nitish Kumar has been making efforts to bring all opposition parties like Congress, TMC, AAP, Samajwadi Party, and others together to take on the BJP in 2024. Earlier, he met Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneshwar and then travelled to Maharashtra to meet Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. On Sunday, he met with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Today, held meetings with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee recently said that she was ready to back Congress but it should also support regional parties where they are strong like Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, TMC in Bengal, and RJD-JDU in Bihar.

In Maharashtra, NCP is in alliance with Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Pawar today said that there has been no discussion on seat sharing yet. "A meeting was held at my residence where it was discussed that leaders from all three parties (of MVA) will decide on it. Uddhav Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi, or Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and I will sit together to discuss it," Pawar said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP and Shiv Sena had contested together while Congress allied with NCP. The NDA bagged 41 of 48 seats while the UPA could secure just 5. BJP won 23 of the 25 seats it contested while Sena managed to win 18 of 23. NCP contested 19 seats but won 4 while Congress could win just 1 of the 25 seats it contested.

