'Need time to compile details': Rahul Gandhi tells Delhi Police on 'sexual assault' remarks

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has asked for some time from the Delhi Police to compile details about the women who told him 'they were sexually assaulted'. During his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Gandhi in Srinagar said that some women had met him and said they were sexually assaulted. Taking congnisance of this, the Delhi Police recently wrote to him seeking details of the victims.

Today, a team of police, including Special CP Sagar Preet Hooda and Delhi DCP, visited the residence of Gandhi. Hooda said the team held a meeting with Gandhi. "He (Gandhi) said he needs some time and will give us the information which we have asked for," Hooda said, adding the police today served a notice which has been accepted by Gandhi's office "and if questioning needs to be done then we will do it".

"Rahul Gandhi said it was a long yatra and he met many people and needs time to compile it. He has assured us that he will give the information soon and we will begin our proceedings as soon as we receive the information," the Special CP said.

A team of Delhi Police, including Special CP Sagar Preet Hooda and Delhi DCP, visited Rahul Gandhi's residence on Sunday morning, seeking a response to the police's notice to the Congress leader over his 'women are still being sexually assaulted' remark during a Srinagar speech.

Earlier this week, the police sent a questionnaire and asked Rahul Gandhi to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment. In response, Congress said, "We will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with the law."

The Congress attacked the Centre and said: "A government rattled by Shri Rahul Gandhi’s questions on PM Modi and Adani’s relationship hides behind its police. 45 days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him and spoke about harassment and violence they may have faced."

"We will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with the law. This notice is yet another proof of a government in panic and their latest salvo to weaken democracy, women empowerment, freedom of expression and role of the opposition," it said in another tweet.

Today again, the Congress condemned the Delhi Police's move and said, "'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and Rahul Gandhi ji gave women a safe platform to share their problems and pains. This shameful act of the Delhi Police proves that PM Modi is nervous about our questions on the Adani case. Our courage has been strengthened by such antics, we will continue to take answers."

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, countered and asked the Congress that if Rahul Gandhi will not give the names of the victim women then "how will they get justice"

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP was asking all these questions to divert attention from the Adani issue. "Rahul Gandhi and Congress will not get scared. No matter how much they try to save Adani, we will continue to question them," he said.