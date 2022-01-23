Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: PM Modi to install hologram statue at India Gate today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will install a hologram statue of legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Bose at India Gate on Sunday (January 23, 2022) on the leader's 125th birth anniversary.

The unveiling will mark the beginning of Republic Day celebrations. PM Modi will unveil the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in Delhi at 6 pm.

The prime minister had on Friday announced that an iconic statue of the freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate "as a symbol of India's indebtedness to him." He tweeted that the grand statue will be installed to honour the memory of the country's great freedom fighter and his supreme sacrifice for India's independence.

At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

"At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him," PM Modi had tweeted.

He further said, "Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary."

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

The statue will be 28-feet-long and will be installed under a canopy that used to have a statue of King George V which was removed in 1968, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector. An invisible, high gain 90% transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way so that it is not visible to visitors, the PMO further stated.

The 3D image of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be projected on the screen to create the effect of a hologram.

The hologram statue will be later replaced by a 25-foot long granite statue of the leader.

At the unveiling ceremony, PM Modi will also bestow the inaugural 'Subash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars' to recognise the contribution and service of individuals and organisations in the field of disaster management.

The prime minister will confer a total of seven awards for the years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 in the investiture ceremony. The award carries Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual and a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh along with a certificate in case of an institution.