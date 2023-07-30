Nitish Kumar can return to NDA any time, says Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said that the incumbent Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, can return to NDA at any given time. He said the prospect of Kumar's return to the NDA has been left open, a claim that has sparked a sense of speculation and intrigue within the political circles.

Athawale, while speaking to PTI, emphasised that Kumar's Janata Dal (United), despite currently being in an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress in Bihar, is still an instrumental part of the NDA at the national level. "Nitish Kumar can come back to us anytime," the Union Minister of State for Social Justice, whose Republican Party of India (Athawale) is part of the ruling NDA, said.

#WATCH | On Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's claim that Bihar CM-JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar can return to NDA anytime, BJP MP Sushil Modi says, "Even if he wants to come, BJP is not ready for it. Ramdas Athawale is neither a BJP spokesperson nor an NDA spokespeson. He is the… pic.twitter.com/olos51z5Ra — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

The minister also took a dig at the opposition's INDIA alliance, alleging that its sole agenda was to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power. 'INDIA' stood for "Introduction Negative Date Idea Alliance". "Its agenda is 'Modi Hatao' (remove Modi), while our agenda is development of the country," he said.

Nitish Kumar was earlier with the NDA but he later joined hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and formed a new government in August 2022.

Interestingly, Athawale's statement also comes at a time when Nitish Kumar's ties with his current allies, especially RJD, have seen numerous ups and downs due to various reasons including corruption scandals and differences over legislative issues.

"I was in Patna yesterday and I was asked about the reported displeasure of Nitish Kumar who had left the Bengaluru meet of the opposition alliance early," Athawale said. "I said if he (Nitish Kumar) is not happy, he shouldn't go to Mumbai (for the next meeting of the INDIA alliance). He had been with the NDA earlier and can come back to us anytime," he added.

However, BJP MP and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi said the saffron party has shut all doors for Nitish Kumar. "Even if he wants to come, BJP is not ready for it," he said, adding that Athawale is neither a BJP spokesperson nor an NDA spokesperson. "He is the leader of a party and a Union Minister so this must be his personal opinion."

"But BJP has shut all its doors...He has become a burden, I doubt if the RJD will be able to bear it for long. His capability to transfer votes has ended. In the last Vidhan Sabha election it was seen that had Narendra Modi not come, he (Nitish Kumar) would not have won 44 seats. In politics, you are important if you have the power of votes. Otherwise, you hold no importance," Modi said.

