'Obama should think about Muslim countries he has attacked': After Sitharaman, Rajnath takes a jibe at former US President

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised Barack Obama for his comment on Indian Muslims, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday also took a jibe at the former US President.

During PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to US, Obama, during a media interview, said if ethnic minorities are not protected, there is a strong possibility of the country "at some point starts pulling apart". Obama's made the remarks during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour and said "the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India is something worth mentioning" by US President Joe Biden to PM Modi.

Rajnath said, on Monday, that Obama should think "about himself as to how many Muslim countries he has attacked".

"Obama ji should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living in the world as family members... He should also think about himself as to how many Muslim countries he has attacked," said Rajnath.

"Obama ji should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living in the world as family members... He should also think… pic.twitter.com/k7Swn7HpW1 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, lashed out at former US President Barack Obama for his comments on Indian Muslims and said that under his reign, the United States had bombed six Muslim-dominated countries. While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "It was surprising that when the PM was visiting the US and telling people about India, a former US President (Barack Obama) was making a statement on Indian Muslims... I am speaking with caution, we want a good friendship with the US, but they comment on India's religious tolerance. Perhaps 6 Muslim-dominated countries were bombed due to him (Obama)... More than 26,000 bombs were dropped."

Last week, reacting to a social media post speculating if Assam police will go to arrest former US president Barack Obama over his remarks on the alleged vulnerability of minorities in India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stirred a controversy by saying that there are many "Hussain Obama in India" and his priority will be in dealing with them.

''There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam police will act according to our own priorities,'' the BJP leader wrote on Twitter, sharing a post by a prominent journalist.