Odisha Health Minister Naba Das dies hours after being shot by cop

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das died of bullet wounds on Sunday evening, hours after being attacked. The minister was fatally injured after an assistant sub-inspector of police shot at him from close range.

The tragedy occurred in the western Odisha town of Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district.

"On operating, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury. The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries," a statement from Apollo Hospital read.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik denounced the act. He also went to the hospital where the minister was admitted shortly after the attack and saw his son.

The incident happened as Das was stepping out of his car in Gandhi Chhak to attend a function. An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire on him. Bullets struck Gupteswar Bhoi's chest on the left side, according to the sub-divisional police officer. The attack also injured another cop.