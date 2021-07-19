Opposition must ask tough questions but allow govt to reply: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the opposition members to ask the most 'difficult and sharpest questions' but also allow the government to answer them in the Parliament Monsoon Session.

"I would like to urge all the MPs & all the parties to ask the most difficult & sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the Govt to respond, in a disciplined environment. This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust & improve pace of development," PM Modi said while briefing the media ahead of the session.

He also requested the parliamentarians to strictly follow all Covid-19 protocol, urging them for a meaningful discussion on the pandemic which will be given priority among all other issues. "You must have all been vaccinated, but I request all of you in Parliament to maintain Covid protocol. Vaccine is given in 'bahu' and it makes you 'bahubali,'" PM Modi said.

In an all-party meeting held ahead of the House session on Sunday, he added it was everyone's responsibility to create a conducive environment to raise issues concerning people in an amicable and constructive manner.

The opposition leaders will be raising key issues such as the government's handling of the Covid situation, the Chinese incursions on the border, as well as the economy. They have largely rejected the PM's offer of an address on the pandemic to MPs of both houses outside the Parliament.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of party MPs from Lok Sabha where they decided to raise issues of farmers' protest, price rise including of petrol and diesel and 'mismanagement' of Covid-19 in the House.

Representing the Trinamool Congress in yesterday's meeting, Derek O'Brien tweeted, "MPs do not want fancy PowerPoint presentations on Covid-19 from the PM or this government in some conference room. Parliament is in session. Come to the floor house of the House."

Another major issue that the government may face questions is the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to target Indian journalists, ministers, opposition leaders, members of the legal community, and others.

(Edited by Rupashree Ravi)

