Parliament no-confidence motion LIVE Updates: SP MP Dimple Yadav rakes up Manipur issue

The Lok Sabha, starting Tuesday, is witnessing a fierce debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government. Congress' Gaurav Gogoi opened the debate from the Opposition side when the Lok Sabha took up the discussion.

It may be noted that the no-confidence motion was moved by the Opposition parties of INDIA bloc which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The discussion on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha will take place on August 8 and 9 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a reply on August 10.

The motion of no-confidence by Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, has been listed as agenda item three in the List of Business. It will take place under the shadow of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has led to repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament.

Gandhi, who is likely to open the debate, returned to the Lok Sabha on Monday over four months after he was disqualified. His membership of the Lower House was restored in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case on his 'Modi surname' remark.

Reportedly, a time of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion -- where ruling BJP will get around seven hours to partake in the discussion and around one hour 15 minutes has been allotted for the Congress party.

Ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds. The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

The Monsoon session of Parliament has witnessed repeated disruptions over the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur and the Opposition insisting on a statement from the Prime Minister in the House.