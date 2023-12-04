Parliament winter session: AAP MP Raghav Chadha's 115-day suspension revoked

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday revoked the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha after a motion moved by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao. Rao told the Upper House that Chadha's suspension so far should be taken as "sufficient punishment" and that the House may consider discontinuation of the AAP MP's suspension from today.

Soon after his suspension from the Rajya Sabha was revoked, Raghav Chadha expressed his happiness over the decision and thanked Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and the Supreme Court of India.

Chadha was quoted as saying by ANI, "On 11th August, I was suspended from the Rajya Sabha. I went to the Supreme Court for the revocation of my suspension. Supreme Court took cognizance of this and now my suspension has been revoked after 115 days...I am happy that my suspension has been roved and I want to thank the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar..."

On August 11 this year, Raghav Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for "breach of privilege" over allegations of signature forgery. Chadha was suspended days after 4 Rajya Sabha MPs-- BJD's Sasmit Patra, AIADMK's M Thambidurai and S Phangnon Konyak and Narhari Amin of BJP-- said their names were included in a committee moved by the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha.

The motion of his suspension was moved by Piyush Goyal. Goyal had said that the leader's conduct was unethical and unbecoming of a parliamentarian. He was suspended till the Privilege Committee submitted its findings on the signature forgery allegations against him in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill in the Upper House.

He had termed his suspension patently illegal and moved the top court to challenge his indefinite suspension from Rajya Sabha. The Supreme Court bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked Chadha to meet Jagdeep Dhankhar and tender and unconditional apology. The bench also hoped that the chairperson would take a "sympathetic" view of the matter.

