Pegasus snooping row: SC to set up expert probe panel, pronounce order next week

The Supreme Court (SC) said on Thursday that it will set up an expert committee to investigate the Pegasus snooping case. Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana said a detailed order on a batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the matter is likely next week. The order was to be pronounced earlier.

The CJI told senior advocate CU Singh in open court that the SC wants to pass an order this week in the Pegasus case to set up an investigation committee.

However, some of the experts, the top court had in mind for the panel, will not be able to participate, citing personal reasons, he added.

Also Read: Apple releases critical software patch to plug security flaw related to Pegasus spyware

CJI said the order may come sometime next week.

"We will be able to finalise the members of the Technical Expert Team by next week and pronounce orders," said CJI Ramana.

The top court on September 13 had reserved its order, saying it only wanted to know whether or not the government used the Pegasus spyware through illegal methods to allegedly snoop on citizens.



The Centre had stoutly refused to file an affidavit citing national security on pleas seeking an independent probe into the snooping row.

Also Read: SC grants Centre time to file response to pleas seeking probe into Pegasus matter

The pleas seeking an independent probe are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO''s spyware Pegasus.

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.