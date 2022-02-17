People have decided to celebrate Holi on March 10 itself: Modi at UP rally

Ahead of the Assembly poll results in five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday predicted Bhartiya Janata Party's win in the state elections. Addressing a rally in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, Modi added that people have decided to celebrate Holi on March 10 itself.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the tragic well accident that occurred in Kushinagar. "I pay my tributes to those who lost their lives in tragic accident in Kushinagar yesterday. The administration is providing full assistance to the affected families," he said.

Hitting out at opposition, Modi said, "These people (opposition ) even opposed banning of triple talaq. Should I not think of the welfare of women of the country?...Parivaarwadi's are scared that their vote bank is vanishing as Modi is providing the poor facilities like health schemes, houses, toilets etc."

"'Parivarwadi' are calling COVID-19 vaccines 'BJP ka tika'. Two people are scared of the vaccine - one is coronavirus and the other are those opposing the vaccines. These people have problem with Modi, Yogi and the vaccine," he further added.

Earlier today, Modi had hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his 'UP, Bihar and Delhi de bhaiye' remark, saying people with such ''divisive thought'' do not have the right to rule the state.

Addressing a rally in the state ahead of the February 20 Punjab assembly polls, he also urged voters to bring the BJP-led alliance to power in Punjab for the all-round development of the state.

The counting of votes for the Assembly polls of the five states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur will be held on March 10.

