'PM didn't answer simple questions, it's clear he's protecting Adani': Rahul Gandhi

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Parliament, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the PM was trying to protect billionaire Gautam Adani by not investigating the charges against his conglomerate, Adani Group.

On Tuesday, Gandhi raised fraud allegations against Adani Group by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research. He said the report raised some serious issues like shell firms in the strategic sector therefore the government should investigate. He also alleged that PM Modi and Adani were friends and rules were bent to favour the industrialist.

Today, Prime Minister Modi spoke in Lok Sabha but did not directly respond to charges levelled by Gandhi.

After the PM's speech, Gandhi was asked whether he got the answers. To this, he said Prime Minister Modi was shellshocked. "He was in shock. There was no answer. He did not answer even a single question. I have not asked any complicated question."



"I have asked how many times he (Adani) travelled with you (PM), how many times he met there - these were simple questions but the PM did not answer," Gandhi said while speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

न जांच कराएंगे, न जवाब देंगे – प्रधानमंत्री जी बस अपने ‘मित्र’ का साथ देंगे। pic.twitter.com/laJdQz7K5J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 8, 2023

Asked whether he was satisfied with PM Modi's speech, Gandhi said he was not satisfied. "But it reveals the truth. There was no talk on inquiry (of Adani). Shell companies are being formed and money is being routed, PM Modi did not speak on that. So it is clear PM Modi is protecting him (Adani)," the Congress MP said.

Gandhi said this was an issue of national security and the country's infrastructure. "He (Modi) should say the government will investigate as it is a big scam but he did not say it. He (Modi) is trying to protect him (Adani), and there is a reason for that, I understand," Gandhi said. Later in a tweet, the Congress leader said: "Will neither conduct an inquiry nor give an answer – the Prime Minister will simply support his 'friend'."

On Tuesday, Gandhi claimed there was a rule that anyone who did not have prior experience in airports can't develop airports. This rule, he said, was changed and Adani was given six airports. "After that, India's most profitable airport 'Mumbai Airpot' was hijacked from GVK using agencies like CBI, and ED and was given to Adani by the Government of India," Gandhi claimed.

The Congress leader said Adani had zero experience in the defence sector but it got the contract to make drones immediately after PM Modi travelled to Israel. He further alleged that PM Modi went to Australia and SBI gave a $1 billion loan to Adani. "Then he (PM Modi) goes to Bangladesh and then the Bangladesh Power development board signs a 25-years contract with Adani."