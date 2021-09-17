PM Modi @ 71: BJP launches ‘Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan’, aims to vaccinate record number of people

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rolled out a 20-day mega event to mark 20 years of the Prime Minister’s public life. Dubbed as ‘Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan’, the event will take place from September 17 to October 7. The BJP aims to vaccinate large number of people against COVID-19 through this event and health check-up camps will also be organised.



Besides this, the BJP youth wing will organize blood donation camps, the OBC Morcha workers and Anusuchit Jati Morcha will distribute fruits and other essentials among needy and in old-age homes and orphanages. While the Kisan Morcha will conduct ‘Kisan Samman Diwas’ to felicitate 71 farmers and 71 youngsters, the Mahila Morcha will award 71 women corona warriors who worked day in and day out during the COVID-19 pandemic.



On this occasion, the BJP will also distribute 140 million ration bags with the Prime Minister’s image to needy people. 50 million booth workers of the party will send postcards with the PM’s image highlighting his commitment to public service. During the course of this campaign, the party will organise programmes at every booth on September 25 on the occasion of Deendayal Upadhyay’s birthday. BJP workers will also organise a sanitation drive wherein rivers will be cleaned and trees will be planted on October 2. Programmes to promote ‘plastic-free India’ will also be organised.



Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged citizens to do ‘Vaccine seva’ by helping those unvaccinated as a birthday gift for the Prime Minister. “‘Vaccine for all, free vaccine’ is a gift of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the entire country. Tomorrow is the birthday of our dear Prime Minister. Let’s do Vaccine Seva for those unvaccinated and give him a birthday loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated,” Mandaviya tweeted.

‘सबको वैक्सीन, मुफ़्त वैक्सीन’ की PM @NarendraModi जी ने देश को सौग़ात दी है!



कल हम सबके प्रिय प्रधानमंत्री जी का जन्मदिन है, चलो #VaccineSeva कर जिन्होंने वैक्सीन नहीं ली है, ऐसे अपनों को, परिजनों को और समाज के सभी तबकों को टीका लगवाकर, उनको जन्मदिन का उपहार देते हैं। — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 16, 2021 BJP president JP Nadda will also inaugurate a photo exhibition based on Prime Minister Modi’s life. UP BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai told India Today, “We aim to reach out to the maximum people so that they become aware of our policies and they should also know that there is a PM whose birthday is celebrated among common people.” BJP president JP Nadda will also inaugurate a photo exhibition based on Prime Minister Modi’s life. UP BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai told India Today, “We aim to reach out to the maximum people so that they become aware of our policies and they should also know that there is a PM whose birthday is celebrated among common people.”

Prime Minister Modi was born in a humble family of tea sellers in Gujarat on September 17 1950. He is the only Prime Minister to be born in an independent India. He left his home to travel across India at the age of 17. He travelled across various landscapes of India and explored several cultures during his two-year long journey.

Narendra Modi received a life-changing phone call from the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2001 after which he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Currently, Modi is in the midst of his second tenure as the Prime Minister.



Edited by Harvik Shah