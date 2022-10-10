PM Modi announces new international airport for Gujarat’s Bharuch

Giving a further boost to connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of Ankleshwar Airport in the Bharuch district of Gujarat. The PM is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat for the inauguration of a number of projects in Ahmedabad, Bharuch, Jamnagar, and Mehsana.



Today, PM Modi dedicated to the nation and inaugurated various projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore at Amod town in Bharuch. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said: "I am happy to announce that now along with industrial development, Bharuch will also be home to an international airport. This airport will play an important role in increasing exports from Gujarat."



The Prime Minister said that Bharuch cannot depend on Baroda or Surat airport. Now, he said, Bharuch should have its own airport, so today the foundation stone is being laid to build a new airport at Ankleshwar.

At Bharuch, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar. In 2021-22, bulk drugs accounted for over 60 per cent of total pharmaceutical imports. The project is expected to play a key role in ensuring import substitution and helping make India self-reliant for bulk drugs.



The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Multilevel Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panolithe, and the Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, which will help in the disposal of treated wastewater from industrial estates.



He performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of multiple industrial parks. These include four Tribal Industrial Parks which will come up in Valia (Bharuch), Amirgadh (Banaskantha), Chakaliya (Dahod), and Vanar (Chhota Udaipur); Agro Food Park at Mudetha (Banaskantha); Sea Food Park at Kakwadi Danti (Valsad); and MSME Park at Khandivav (Mahisagar).



Later today, PM Modi will inaugurate Modi Shaikshanik Sankul in Ahmedabad. Thereafter, at 5:30 pm, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects at Jamnagar.