PM Modi greets people of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day and hailed their contribution.

"Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress," Modi said in a tweet.

"I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram," he said.

Modi also extended best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day.

"The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come," he said.

Both Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh were given statehood on this day in 1987.

Also read: 'India is your home': PM Modi tells Afghan Sikh-Hindu delegation