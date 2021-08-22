scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
LATEST
Politics
PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan, Sanskrit Diwas

Feedback

PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan, Sanskrit Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Sanskrit Diwas

PM Modi posted the tweet in Sanskrit PM Modi posted the tweet in Sanskrit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The festival, also called Rakhi, celebrates the brother-sister bond.

Modi also tweeted his wishes on the occasion of Sanskrit Diwas.

He posted the tweet in Sanskrit, an ancient Indian language.

Also Read: 'A momentous feat': PM Modi after Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine gets approval

Also Read: PM Modi shares 'churma' with Neeraj Chopra, ice cream with PV Sindhu during breakfast with Olympians

TAGS:

Videos