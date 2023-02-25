PM Modi holds talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; MEA shares agenda of discussion

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had an extensive discussion with a focus on strengthening the bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies, as reported by the PTI.

The discussions took place shortly after German Chancellor Scholz touched down in Delhi for a two-day visit. This was his first trip to India since taking over as chancellor of Germany in December 2021, ending Angela Merkel's historic 16-year tenure.

Chancellor Scholz was given a formal ceremonial welcome by PM Modi earlier when they met at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA), stated in a tweet that Chancellor Scholz's visit presents a chance to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic cooperation between Germany and India.

Bagchi wrote on Twitter, "PM @narendramodi welcomes @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz at Hyderabad House for bilateral talks. Focus of the talks will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation, building on the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership and economic partnership, and forging closer ties in defence.”

Officials stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the circumstances in the Indo-Pacific area, are significant topics in the conversations between the two leaders.

The talks will also focus on expanding cooperation in the areas of trade, defence, clean energy, climate change and new technologies, they said.

The two leaders first met when PM Modi visited Berlin on May 2 last year for the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). In recent years, ties between India and Germany have been strengthening in several significant areas.

