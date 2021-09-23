PM Modi in US: Meeting with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, CEOs, QUAD Summit in agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Joint Base Andrews airbase in Washington DC at 3:30 am IST today for his three-day US visit. The Prime Minister was welcomed by the Indian diaspora along with the Indian flag. He then thanked the Indians living in the US for extending such a warm welcome to him.

The Prime Minister was received by US State Department officials including US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources at Joint Base Andrews upon his arrival. He was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu with the Defence attaché comprising Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Commodore Anjan Bhadra and naval attaché Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna. This is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit beyond the neighbouring countries since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden and @VP @KamalaHarris, Prime Ministers @ScottMorrisonMP and @sugawitter. Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India. pic.twitter.com/56pt7hnQZ8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021 Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world. pic.twitter.com/6cw2UR2uLH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet the US Vice President Kamala Harris. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the CEOs of five companies – Cristiano R Amon (Qualcomm), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe), Mark Widmar (First Solar), Vivek Lall (General Atomics) and Stephen A Schwarzman (Blackstone). The Prime Minister will meet hold separate meetings for these CEOs.

PM Modi’s meetings with the CEOs will kickstart with his meeting with the CEO of the software developer Qualcomm Cristiano Amon at 7:15 pm IST, to be followed by his meeting with the chairman of the Redmond-headquartered Adobe Shantanu Narayen at 7:35 pm IST. While the Prime Minister will meet the CEO of the solar panel manufacturer First Solar Mark Widmar at 7:55 pm IST, he is also slated to meet the CEO of the research and development-focused American energy and defence firm and renowned scientist Vivek Lall at 8:15 pm IST. The Prime Minister will also meet the CEO of the New York-based alternative investment management firm Blackstone Stephen A Schwarzman.

The Prime Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at around 11 pm to take stock of the bilateral relations between India and Australia and continue exchanges on regional and global issues. Biden will host PM Modi for a bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24. This is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden took charge as the US President on January 20.

Besides this, Prime Minister Modi will also partake in the first in-person ‘Quad Leaders Summit’ with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM will also address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25 (Saturday).

