PM Narendra Modi launched the 'Rojgar Mela', a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, through video conferencing on Dhanteras on Saturday. Appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

At the event, PM Modi said that India has become the fifth biggest economy in the world because of the reforms undertaken in the last eight years. He said startup India has given wings to aspirations.

Today India is the 5th biggest economy. This feat has been achieved because of the reforms undertaken in the last 8 years. pic.twitter.com/3GYDrrgPf4 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 22, 2022