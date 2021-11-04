PM Modi meets soldiers in J&K's Nowshera sector on Diwali

Specials
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met soldiers in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali, keeping up with his practice of spending the festival with Army personnel.
The border region in the union territory has recently witnessed encounters between the Army and terrorists.
Official sources shared photographs of the prime minister at an Army post in Nowshera.
