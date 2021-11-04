PM Modi meets soldiers in J&K's Nowshera sector on Diwali

scorecardresearch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali with jawans posted in the border area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets soldiers in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on occasion of Diwali. (Images: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets soldiers in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on occasion of Diwali. (Images: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met soldiers in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali, keeping up with his practice of spending the festival with Army personnel.

The border region in the union territory has recently witnessed encounters between the Army and terrorists. 

Official sources shared photographs of the prime minister at an Army post in Nowshera. 

