PM Modi most popular leader globally; overtakes Biden, Trudeau: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader globally with a 71 percent approval rating. According to the survey released by Morning Consult Political Intelligence, Prime Minister Modi has surpassed world leaders like Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (66 percent); Italy’s Mario Draghi (60 percent); Japan’s Fumio Kishida (48 percent); Germany’s Olaf Scholz (44 percent); Canada’s Justin Trudeau (43 percent); US’ Joe Biden (43 percent); Australia’s Scott Morrison (41 percent); and Spain’s Pedro Sanchez (40 percent).



Leaders with lowest public approval ratings are South Korea’s Moon Jae-in (38 percent); Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro (37 percent); France’s Emmanuel Macron (34 percent); and UK’s Boris Johnson (26 percent). The company also released disapproval ratings of world leaders where the UK Prime Minister secured the topmost spot.



Boris Johnson is the most unpopular leader globally with a disapproval rating of 69 percent, followed by Macron (59 percent); Bolsonaro (56 percent); Moon (54 percent); Sanches (53 percent); Morrison (52 percent); Trudeau (51 percent) and Biden (49 percent).

On the other hand, leaders like Scholz (40 percent); Kishida (36 percent); Draghi (33 percent); Lopez Obrador (26 percent); and Modi (21 percent) ranked very low in the disapproval ratings list.



“The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 13-19, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country,” as per Morning Consult Political Intelligence.

