PM Modi recalls story about Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary

On the birth anniversary of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled how his mother decided to name a baby girl born in their family after the late BJP leader upon meeting her about 25 years ago.

Paying tribute to Swaraj, Modi wrote on Facebook that this incident occurred when he was returning from Jalandhar in Punjab after speaking at a rally. Swaraj had met PM Modi's mother when she was visiting his village in Gujarat during an election tour. At that time Prime Minister was involved in BJP's organisational work. PM Modi recalled that at that time a girl was born to his nephew.

The baby's name was decided after astrologers studied the birth chart, the Prime Minister noted. Family members had agreed to it, he added.

"However, my mother said after meeting Sushma ji that the daughter will be named Sushma. My mother is not very educated but is very modern in her thoughts. I still remember the way she told everyone about the decision," Modi wrote in Hindi on Facebook. PM Modi paid homage to one of the foremost BJP leaders who died in 2019 at 67 years of age. Sushma Swaraj had died on August 6, 2019, at AIIMS after she suffered a fatal cardiac attack.

Apart from the Prime Minister, many other BJP leaders, including union ministers and chief ministers, paid tribute to Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary. BJP leaders have described Swaraj as a transformative and inspiring leader, great orator and compassionate human being.

Sushma Swaraj was the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi. She was also a seven-time Member of Parliament. The BJP leader was also the youngest cabinet minister of India when she joined the Haryana government in 1977.

She served as the External Affairs Minister of India from May 26, 2014, to May 2019.

