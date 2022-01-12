scorecardresearch
PM Modi security breach: SC appoints 5-member panel to probe the matter

The Supreme Court (SC) said a registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana High Court will form the panel which will probe the alleged breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his recent visit to Punjab.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday appointed a five-member panel to probe the alleged breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his recent visit to Punjab.  

The top court announced the formation of the committee after staying all existing inquiries into the matter. It said Justice Indu Malhotra will probe the alleged lapses in the PM Modi's security.

"A registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana High Court will form the committee which will look into PM Modi's security breach. The committee will also recommend further action to prevent similar incidents," the SC bench said.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said the panel needs to submit the report at the earliest.

"The terms of reference will be the cause of breach, what are the safeguards required for such safety of the Prime Minister. The committee to submit a report at the earliest," he added.

