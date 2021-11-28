PM Modi to address the nation in 83rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 83rd edition of his monthly radion programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today (November 28).

This will be the second last episode of the year. 'Mann Ki Baat' is PM Modi's monthly radio address to the country, which is broadcast on the last Sunday every month.

The programme will be aired on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan as well as the AIR News and mobile app.

"Tune in at 11 am tomorrow. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday. The first episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' was broadcast on October 3, 2014. In his last edition of the programme, aired on October 24, the prime minister had stressed on the implementation of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

He had also emphasised that India is one of the first nations in the world, which is readying digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones.