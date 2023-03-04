PM Modi to attend oath-taking ceremony of chief ministers in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP-IPFT government in Tripura along with Nagaland and Meghalaya, news agency PTI reported.



BJP won 32 seats in the recently concluded Tripura Assembly elections, while its ally IPFT won just one seat in the 60-member Assembly.



PM Modi will also attend the oath ceremonies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments in Nagaland and Meghalaya on March 7.



'Chief Secretary S K Sinha is holding a meeting with senior officials regarding the Prime Minister's visit to the state. An SPG team is also arriving today. The Prime Minister is coming to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new government on March 8', the senior police official told PTI.



The oath-taking ceremony of the new government will be held at Vivekananda ground here.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chairman of NEDA, is likely to arrive today. Besides, senior party leaders and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will also be invited to witness the swearing-in ceremony of the new government,” BJP state vice president Rebati Tripura told PTI.



BJP delivered a solid performance in North Eastern states. In Tripura, the BJP easily won a second term. It will form a coalition government in Nagaland with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. The National People's Party called on the BJP in Meghalaya to prevent a hung house.



PM Modi said that the earlier governments never discussed Northeastern poll results as they considered states in the Northeast as small and insignificant.



He also credited the hard work done by BJP workers in the three northeast states for the good show. "Our party workers in the northeast work much, much harder than all of us here. They face many challenges," he said.



"The results of these elections show people's strong faith in democracy and democratic institutions in the country," PM Modi said. "The way the northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted shows the region is neither distant from Dilli nor dil (heart)," PM Modi said.

