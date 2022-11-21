PM Modi to deliver appointment letters to 71,000 recruits under Rozgar Mela

On November 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will use video conferencing to deliver approximately 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under the Rozgar Mela.



The Rozgar Mela is a step toward fulfilling the Prime Minister's commitment to give the highest priority to job creation. The Rozgar Mela is anticipated to serve as a catalyst for further job creation and give young people worthy opportunities for their empowerment and direct involvement in national development, the statement from the Prime Minister’s office read.



Last month, 75,000 Rozgar Mela recruits received appointment letters.



Except for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, physical copies of the appointment letters will be distributed to the new appointees at 45 locations across the country. New recruits will include teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers, and other technical and paramedical positions, in addition to those already filled.



The Ministry of Home Affairs is filling a large number of positions in various Central Armed Police Forces.



PM Modi will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments, according to a PMO statement.



“It will include code of conduct for Government servants, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles," the statement read.

