PM Modi to deliver keynote address, launch initiatives at Brahma Kumaris event today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore` by Brahma Kumaris at 10:30 am today via video conferencing.

The programme will unveil year-long initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which include more than 30 campaigns and over 15,000 programmes and events. The PM will flag off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris. These include My India Healthy India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers, Women: Flag Bearers of India, Power of Peace Bus Campaign, Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally, United India Motor Bike Campaign and green initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal.

Founded in India in 1937, Brahma Kumaris have spread to over 130 countries. The event is being held on the occasion of the 53rd Ascension Anniversary of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma, founding father of Brahma Kumari.

Many programs will be held in medical colleges and hospitals with a focus on spirituality. These include the organisation of medical camps, cancer screening, conferences for Doctors and other health care workers, among others.

Further, the PM will also inaugurate 75 Farmer Empowerment Campaigns, 75 Farmer Conferences, 75 Sustainable Yogic Farming Training Programs and several other such initiatives for the welfare of farmers.

Some initiatives will focus on social transformation through the empowerment of women and the girl child. The Power of Peace Bus Campaign will cover 75 cities and tehsils and will carry an exhibition on the positive transformation of today`s youth.

There will also be the Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally at different heritage sites. The initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will include monthly cleanliness drives, community cleaning programmes and awareness campaigns.

The event also has a song dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej.