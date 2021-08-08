PM Modi to launch Ujjwala 2.0 on Tuesday; 1 cr deposit-free LPG connections to be provided

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ujjwala 2.0, the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), on Tuesday by handing over LPG connections at Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing.

Under the scheme, 1 crore additional deposit-free LPG connections will be provided to low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY.

"Along with a deposit free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide first refill and hotplate free of cost to the beneficiaries," the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

Besides, the enrollment procedure has also been simplified for the second phase of the scheme. In Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof. A self-declaration for family declaration and proof of address will suffice, it said.

Launched in 2016, Ujjwala 1.0 had set a target of providing LPG connections to 5 crore women members of BPL households. Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories, including SC/ST, tea garden, forest dwellers, among others, and the target was revised to 8 crore LPG connections.

The revised target was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of the target date.

In the Union budget for FY2021-22, provision for an additional 1 crore LPG connection under the PMUY scheme was announced. "Ujjwala 2.0 will help achieve the Prime Minister's vision of universal access to LPG," the release said.

The prime minister will also interact with beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme and address the nation during the event, during which Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present.

