PM Narendra Modi’s 72nd Birthday: BJP plans grand celebrations, cleanliness drives, health camps

To mark the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday, BJP leaders and workers across the country have lined up a series of programmes and initiatives, which will kick start today. Modi, who was at the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Friday, will be delivering four important speeches on Saturday. He will first address the nation about the arrival of eight cheetahs, which have been brought in from the Savannas in Nambia to the Kunno National Park in Seopur in Gwalior.

#WATCH | The special chartered cargo flight, carrying 8 cheetahs from Namibia, landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/xFmWod7uG5 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

The second speech will be at a conference of women self-help groups in Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi will then address students from ITIs at the first ever Deekshant Samaroh on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Around 40 lakh students are expected to take part in the programme.

In the evening, PM Modi will launch the important National Logistics Policy.

A fortnight of service

BJP workers will observe Seva Pakhwada (a fortnight of service) from September 17. BJP national president JP Nadda has planned extensive programmes for the weekend and asked all party workers and leaders to participate.

Under the "Seva Pakwara", the party will organise exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi at the district level. These exhibitions will be organised at state and district level, which would showcase PM Modi’s works and achievements. All MPs have been asked to visit their constituencies and contribute to the Seva Pakhwada programme.

On the occasion of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi's Birthday, BJP Mahila Morcha is organising nationwide Tree Plantation and Swachh Bharat in Anganwadi centres in every Mandal marking the beginning of #AdarshAnganwadi program. pic.twitter.com/aEm7pkLlWb — BJP Mahila Morcha (@BJPMahilaMorcha) September 17, 2022

BJP leaders have been also asked to share ‘Vocal for Local’ stories for Atmanirbhar Bharat and 10 best district presidents who will upload such stories will be awarded.

Awareness about TB

The party is also pushing all leaders at different levels to a mass movement in every ward to adopt a TB patient for a year and ensure proper treatment, livelihood. The PM has taken a pledge to eradicate TB from the country by 2025.

TB हारेगा, देश जीतेगा



Over 1 crore persons screened for TB in 68,019 villages of tribal districts of India under the Aashwasan Campaign.



TB-free tribal communities is the cornerstone of achieving the goal of TB-Mukt Bharat by 2025.https://t.co/UK2TTWHzjQ pic.twitter.com/8HcVhQxM9I — BJP MINORITY MORCHA (@BJPMinMorcha) September 14, 2022

Cleanliness campaign

BJP workers are planning to plant peepal trees across districts and take up a cleanliness campaign, besides efforts to conserve water. The party has been asked to put up camps at every vaccination centre and help people, as the whole world has seen the success of the country’s Covid programme.

Besides, all leaders have been urged to celebrate ‘Unity in Diversity’ and ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’, where they are expected to follow the custom, traditions and eating habits of another state for a day.