Pramod Sawant quits as Goa chief minsiter; asked to continue as caretaker CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday tendered his resignation to the Governor to pave the way for the formation of a new government in the state, where his party - BJP - has emerged as the single largest political force after the assembly poll results.

Sawant met Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan around noon and tendered the resignation.

Talking to reporters, the governor said he has accepted Sawant's resignation and also appointed him as the caretaker chief minister of the state till "alternative arrangements" are in place.

The BJP has won 20 seats in the 40-member Goa assembly, just one short of the magic figure of 21 required to form a majority. After the poll results, which were announced on Thursday, the party has decided to form the next government with the support of three Independents and two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) legislators.

The governor said, "It is a precedent in India that after people's verdict, the CM tenders his resignation and alternative arrangements are made. Until such arrangements are made, I am appointing him as the caretaker CM."

Speaking about Sawant, the governor said his service and cooperation to the state and specially to the Raj Bhavan was "remarkable".

Pillai said the chief minister has given "sincere help" and service to the Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after meeting the governor, Sawant said the date on which his party would stake claim to form the new government in the state is yet to be decided.

"The party's central observers will arrive in Goa and three other states (where the BJP has retained power), after which the dates of swearing-in in the respective states would be announced," he said.

He said the procedure to stake claim has already begun with the state cabinet on Friday deciding to recommend dissolution of the current assembly to governor on Monday.

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade accompanied Sawant to the Raj Bhavan.

