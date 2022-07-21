Droupadi Murmu elected as 15th President of India

NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of India on Thursday. Murmu so far secured 5,77,777 votes after third round of counting against Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha's 2,61,062 votes. Murmu crossed 50 per cent mark to emerge victorious in presidential poll after latest of counting.

Announcing the voting results Rajya Sabha Secretary General and returning officer PC Mody said in the last round, total valid votes were 1,333. Overall value of valid votes was 1,65,664.

The newly elected Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces will take oath and replace Ram Nath Kovind on July 25. Kovind’s tenure as the 14th President of India will end on July 24.

Upon her election to the top constitutional post in the country, Murmu has become the first tribal woman President and also the first to be born in an independent India.

Process of counting of votes to declare the next President began on Thursday morning with polling officials sorting the ballot papers from different states. Counting of votes took place in Parliament House under the supervision of PC Mody, assistant returning officers and observers deployed by the Election Commission.

Out of total 736 electors, 728 (719 MPs and 9 MLAs) cast their votes. Voter turnout for the presidential polls stood at 99.18 per cent, according to Rajya Sabha Secretary General and returning officer PC Mody. As per Election Commission of India, 100 per cent voting was recorded from CG, Manipur, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, MP, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mizoram and Sikkim.