Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says Instagram handles of her children have been hacked

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that her children’s Instagram accounts were hacked. She also alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government is tapping phones of opposition leaders. “My children’s Instagram accounts have also been hacked. Does this government not have any other work to do?,” the Congress General Secretary said while speaking to reporters.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, is not the first politican to level phone tapping allegations against the Yogi Adityanath government in India’s most populous state. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also said in a press conference that phones of opposition leaders are being tapped and their conversations being heard.

“All our phones are being tapped and our conversations being recorded. All the phones in the party office are being listened to; the CM himself is listening to some of the recordings in the evening. If you contact us, then know that your call is being listened to by them,” Yadav alleged. Uttar Pradesh CM has responded to Yadav’s accusations and said, “Probably, Akhilesh did something similar when he was in power. So now, he is accusing others.”

The former Uttar Pradesh CM also accused the incumbent state government of misusing agencies via raids to persecute SP leaders. “Till now, these institutions were for those who are in power. However, the government is using them to make sure the SP does not form the next government,” he claimed. CM Yogi Adityanath also attacked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s “Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon Shakti Samwaad” and added that PM Modi was focusing on women empowerment.

“Women have woken up. The PM has bowed before the power of this country. This is the victory of the women of Uttar Pradesh. I am very happy,” Vadra had said.

(With inputs from Ashish Srivastava)