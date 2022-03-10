Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi may tender resignation today 

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi may soon meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and submit his resignation. Channi arrived at the Governor’s official residence in Chandigarh on Thursday morning, India Today reported.

The development comes as election results show Channi trailing from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, as per the Election Commission of India’s early trends as of 10:50 am. Channi is behind AAP’s Charanjit Singh in terms of the number of votes as well as the vote share.

Channi has garnered 19,507 votes and 43.29 per cent vote share whereas Singh has got 20,945 votes and 46.48 per cent vote share, as per ECI. In Bhadaur, Channi is trailing behind AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke. While Channi has garnered 5,460 votes, Ugoke has secured 8,921 votes in the constituency.

CM Channi is seeking re-election from his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib. He was also nominated from a second seat—Bhadaur – in Barnala district.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats began on Thursday amid elaborate security arrangements. Prominent candidates include CM Charanjit Singh Channi, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CMs Parkash Singh Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Early trends indicate that AAP will secure a comfortable majority in Punjab as it currently has 89 seats under its belt.

(With inputs from Satender Chauhan)

Also read: Punjab election result: AAP crosses halfway mark in Punjab

Also read: BJP flies past halfway mark in Uttarakhand, but CM Dhami trails ﻿