Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away on Saturday when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack while walking during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur. He passed away soon after he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

The Congress leader was taken to Phagwara’s Virk hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Rahul Gandhi left Bharat Jodo Yatra and reached the hospital. The yatra has been suspended for the day.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann offered his condolences at the Congress MP demise in Punjabi on Twitter.

#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance after he collapsed while walking during Bharat Jodo Yatra today. He passed away soon after.



He wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace.”]

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary.



His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation.



In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers.



May his soul rest in peace. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 14, 2023

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh also tweeted about the MP's death.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul," Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

